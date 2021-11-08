ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In an emotional video, Matt Carpenter reflected on his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals officially decline options on Carpenter, Martinez As long expected, the pair of veteran Cardinals are now free agents.

Last week, the team declined the 35-year-old’s 2022 contract options.

In a video posted by The Players’ Tribune on Facebook, Carpenter reflected on his time in St. Louis. He described how going up to bat he “could feel the rhythm of the ballpark” and “all of Cardinal Nation underneath my cleats.”

He credits the Cardinals for prolonging his baseball career, stating that “If it weren’t for St. Louis, my baseball career probably would have ended 12 years ago on a college field in Austin, Texas. But, the Cards saw me, and they saw something in me,” He said,.“ And for that, I am forever grateful.”

Carpenter called wearing the birds on the bat a “privilege.” He said all he wanted to do during his 10 years with the team is give the city, fans and his teammates his best.

“We shared it all together – the postseason, the curtain calls, the walk offs, we even shared the salsa. And, I’ll remember all of it,” he said.

He ended the video by stating, “I love you, St. Louis.”