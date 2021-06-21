After 3 drownings in 24 hours, experts say signage and life jackets will save lives on Missouri waterways After three drownings in less than 24 hours, law enforcement officials have a warning for you. Water - whether it's a lake, river or any body of water - can be deadly. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say paying attention to signs and wearing life jackets will save your life.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 11 people have drowned in the St. Louis area this year, nine of which have happened in the last two months. As families grieve their loved ones, first responders are begging others to heed their warnings.

Almost a week, after she lost her son, Carla Marks said she’s still in shock, pain and disbelief. She says 34-year-old Tarence Johnson was a great swimmer and loved the water. She never thought he’d die doing what he loved.

"I can’t even find the words to show how hurt I am," she said, "I am still in denial. I am still waiting to see him walk through that door."

Last Tuesday, Johnson was swimming with friends in the Meramec River, near Sherman Beach Park in Ballwin. First responders said he jumped off a train trestle into the river and attempted to swim to the bank, but never made it.

"It was so unexpected and I wasn’t prepared," Marks said. "Who prepares for that at 34?"

Johnson’s death is one of nearly a dozen drownings so far this year in St. Louis area rivers and lakes. There were 12 drownings in total last year.

Monday, first responders from over 20 different agencies, including Eureka fire chief Greg Brown, came together to address the deadly danger.

"We come together to respond to these emergencies and today we’re coming together to alert people to the amount of these emergencies that are happening," he said.

The main problem areas are the Meramec River, Big River, and Creve Coeur Lake. First responders say waterways look serene on the surface, but are deceiving. Murky waters and dangerous undercurrents are claiming the lives of even veteran swimmers.

"It’s horrible, I’m not going to lie," said Brown. "It’s horrible to witness the family's reaction, it’s horrible for my firefighters and paramedics even though we’re all trained. We all have families and grandkids."

Not only is it incredibly difficult for these families to witness recovery efforts, it also takes a mental toll on the divers who are working to recover the bodies.

"The first thing I always think about is family, who is there?" said Captain Matt Seger, dive team leader with the Metro West Fire Protection district. "We’re talking minutes. By the time our team mobilizes, by the time we get there, we’re talking minutes and unfortunately a lot of times it’s too late for rescue but we can do the recovery."

Captain Seger responded to two rescues that became recovery missions last week. One claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy who was swimming at Creve Coeur Lake. The other was Tarence Johnson.

Seger said the water was murky, and brush made the dive to find Johnson even dangerous for his team. But even with the danger and the emotional pain, giving families closure is what keeps them going.

"To bring people home to their family it’s why we do what we do," he said. "We can’t fix gone, but we can fix lost and that’s why we do what we do."