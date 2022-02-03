ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- One person was injured following a five car-crash involving three semis on I-70 Thursday.
Just before 11:30 a.m., police reported to a crash on the westbound side past Bryan Road. According to MoDOT's Traveler Map, the roads are covered with snow.
All lanes are close. Traffic is being diverted off to the nearest exit. News 4 has crews on the way to the scene.
(0) comments
