ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A water main break off of Bircher Boulevard flooded onto Interstate 70 Saturday evening, blocking traffic in both directions.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said the "massive" water main break flooded the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Union and made the highway and the express lanes impassable for drivers. The westbound lanes were eventually affected too.
Officials said several cars were stranded and crews rescued a family of five from one car and several others.
The highway remains closed at this time and traffic is backed up to Goodfellow. Expect delays from Goodfellow to West Florissant.
