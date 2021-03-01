A stretch of Interstate 64 in St. Louis City will be closed this weekend so crews can remove a bridge.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A stretch of Interstate 64 in St. Louis City has reopened after crews demolished a bridge over the weekend. 

Both directions of the highway between Grand and Interstate 44, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street, shut down around 6:30 p.m. Friday. About 30 minutes later, crews started closing the lanes in both directions, with a full closure by 8 p.m. 

The interstate and ramps reopened late Sunday night. One eastbound lane between Compton and Ewing will remain closed until late July, when Ewing reopens.

