ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a Chesterfield police officer closed a portion of westbound Interstate 64 in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate before Boones Crossing. A Chesterfield police official told News 4 one of their officers was in a vehicle helping a stranded motorist when their vehicle was hit. The officer suffered minor injuries. The westbound lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m.
Prior to the crash, the St. Louis County Police Department tweeted that the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler’s Information Map is showing roads covered by ice and snow. “Please avoid travel right now if you can," the tweet read.
About 30 minutes earlier, the police department said officers in their “Wildwood Precinct are reporting mostly covered roads.” They also encouraged those who need to get out on the roads to give themselves plenty of time and plenty of room.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is warning motorists that it will be another slow morning drive, but she stressed that she is not monitoring as many crashes as she did Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.