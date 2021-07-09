ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The previously planned closure of Interstate 64 between Grand and Interstate 44 has been postponed.
Due to the heavy rain and storms predicted for the original closure date of July 9, MoDOT has delayed the work until July 23.
At 6:30 p.m. July 23, MoDOT crews will start closing ramps in the area, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Thirty minutes later, crews planned to close lanes in both directions of the interstate.
During the closure, girders will be placed on the Ewing Bridge.
