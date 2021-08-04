TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An interstate closure will impact drivers in the Metro East this weekend.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close the northbound lanes of Interstate 55/70 between Illinois Route 159 and Interstate 270 starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers can detour from northbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 northbound to Interstate 270 eastbound to Interstate 55 northbound or Interstate 70 eastbound.
During the closure, crews will be building a new asphalt surface. The work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures that will be announced in the future. The entire project is expected to be completed by November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.