UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Traffic is heavily backed up on Interstate 44 near Union Tuesday, following what appears to be an accident.
Given the rain, MoDOT's highway cameras do not have a clear picture, but several emergency vehicles can be seen in the eastbound lanes. MoDOT announced eastbound 44 is closed after Highway 47, and the outer road is also heavily backed up.
It is unclear what caused the accident or if there are any injuries, and MoDOT has not released any information other than urging eastbound drivers to take an alternate route.
News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
