EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-44 are closed near Six Flags due to a chase, police told News 4.
The view shows no traffic being allowed through at the Six Flags exit. Police say the closure is connected to a chase out of Franklin County. A burglary suspect fired shots, police say, but nobody was hit.
Other details were no immediately known.
