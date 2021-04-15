FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Heads up to drivers in north St. Louis County: A four-month long project will begin Saturday on the West Florissant Bridge over Interstate 270.
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, MoDOT crews will begin closing lanes and by 9 p.m., the entire interstate will be shut down so crews can demolish the bridge. All lanes of the interstate will be back open by 5 a.m. Monday.
The new bridge will have eight lanes of traffic and an additional lane to accommodate eastbound drivers going onto westbound Dunn. The new bridge is set to be ready for traffic by August.
