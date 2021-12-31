I-270 ramp onto westbound I-64 closed due to crash involving tractor trailer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer shut down the ramp from Interstate 270 onto Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the northbound I-270 ramp to westbound I-64.
News 4 crews saw an overturned 18-wheeler on the scene. The trailer was carrying tanks. It wasn't made clear what was in those tanks and there's no indication of any hazardous materials.
The ramp is expected to remain closed for up to four hours, not reopening until after noon.
It's still unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
