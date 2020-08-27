ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers in North County who take Interstate 270 will need to find an alternate route this weekend while crews demolish a bridge.
According to MoDOT, crews will close I-270 in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 to demolish the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue bridge over the interstate.
Westbound traffic will exit at Elizabeth Avenue/Washington Street and travel Dunn Road to the I-270 westbound entrance ramp.
Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road and take the newly constructed Pershall Road to the I-270 eastbound entrance ramp.
