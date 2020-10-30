ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The I-255 construction project will be complete this month, several months ahead of schedule.
“It’s investments like the rehabilitation of I-255, which sees about 55,000 vehicles a day, that will extend our state’s leadership as a multi-modal transportation hub, improving local bridges and keeping our roadways safe and smooth,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This highway saw $67 million worth of drainage upgrades, bridge repairs, and resurfacing. Best of all, we got this project done in record time – months instead of years – saving money and protecting drivers and workers alike by strategically closing the road for work.”
The project, which closed all of I-255 between 55/70 and I-64, was originally expected to be complete in February 2021.
IDOT has announced the south section will reopen on Oct. 31.
