ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday the I-255 construction project will be complete this month, several months ahead of schedule.
The project, which closed all of I-255 between 55/70 and I-64, was originally expected to be complete in February.
