ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck crash closed both directions of Interstate 170 at Delmar Blvd. Friday morning.
The crash occurred before 8:40 a.m. Friday and closed both directions to traffic while emergency crews were on the scene.
Around 11 a.m., traffic was seen flowing again in both directions after the crashed vehicle was removed from the interstate.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
