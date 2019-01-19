STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 was closed in Ste. Genevieve County for around four hours due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. 

Lanes reopened at around 6:20 p.m. News 4 is told there were some minor injuries but no fatalities. 

MoDOT said the crash involved 15 vehicles, including a responding firetruck. 

The Zell Fire Department said one of their firetrucks was struck by a semi truck and become out of service. No injuries reported from this crash.

Temperatures will remain to drop throughout the night and slush on the roads will refreeze. People are advised to stay home.

