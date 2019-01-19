STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 was closed in Ste. Genevieve County for around four hours due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Lanes reopened at around 6:20 p.m. News 4 is told there were some minor injuries but no fatalities.
MoDOT said the crash involved 15 vehicles, including a responding firetruck.
The Zell Fire Department said one of their firetrucks was struck by a semi truck and become out of service. No injuries reported from this crash.
Temperatures will remain to drop throughout the night and slush on the roads will refreeze. People are advised to stay home.
Here are photos from a couple of the crashes that resulted in the closure of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The roadway still remains closed at this time. Avoid this area if you are traveling. pic.twitter.com/zKFtxdt0es— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.