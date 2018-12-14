NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One man was killed and another injured after a double shooting on Interstate 70 in North St. Louis early Friday morning.
Police responded to a White Castle at Natural Bridge and Kingshighway shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.
Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They said one man, 26-year-old Jerrel Webster, was not conscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other man was shot in the arm and was conscious and breathing.
Police believe the shooting happened on Interstate 70 near Shreve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.