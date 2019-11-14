HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Both directions of Interstate 55 are reopen near Hamel, Illinois following a Thursday morning crash.
The Illinois State Police Department said a Honda CRV crashed into the median and overturned several times on northbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 28 at 9:13 a.m.
According to police, a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Nixa, Missouri, were ejected from the SUV. The woman reportedly became trapped under the vehicle and a tow truck was used to lift the vehicle off of her.
The man and woman were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic in both directions was stopped while emergency crews were on the scene. Around 12:20 p.m., authorities told News 4 the roadway had reopened in both directions to traffic.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.