MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Westbound Interstate 55/70 has reopened in the Metro East.
IDOT closed the lanes of the interstate from Interstate 270 to Black Lane Friday night. At the time, officials said the roadway would reopen at 5 a.m. Monday but "due to circumstances beyond IDOT's control" the closures remained in place until early Tuesday.
Due to circumstances beyond IDOT's control, the closures on I55/70 and ramps will not be opened any time soon. We will continue to update as we get answers. Thank you for your patience. #ILTraffic— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) August 12, 2019
An official with IDOT told News 4 This Morning Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger that some of the lanes reopened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Around 7:30 a.m., IDOT announced that all the lanes had reopened
