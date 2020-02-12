LIVINGSTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 in Madison County are reopen following a pair of crashes Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said 56-year-old Juan Apellaniz-Crespo was driving a 2018 International tractor trailer when it veered off the roadway near mile marker 33, just south of Livingston around 5:41 a.m.
The semi overturned in the roadway. Officials said a second semi then struck the driver's side of the overturned trailer, prompting all lanes of the highway to close.
During the closure, traffic was diverted onto Route 4.
Crespo was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was cited for the crash, ISP stated. The driver of the other semi refused medical treatment at the scene.
Just about a mile away, a secondary crash occurred in the backup involving a white SUV. The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down around 7:15 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to the outer road.
All lanes reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.
