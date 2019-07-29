ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police activity closed Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Monday morning.
All lanes of the interstate were blocked by police at Jennings Station Road around 9:45 a.m. Monday. At one point, traffic was backed up past Bermuda.
About 30 minutes later, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane reopened to traffic. All eastbound lanes reopened to traffic before 10:50 a.m.
Watch Live: Skyzoom4 over the scene
An official with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 there was a crash and three people ran from the car. There were no injuries as a result of the crash, authorities said.
The official said at least one of the three individuals was involved in a shooting and the North County Police Cooperative responded. The North County Police Cooperative later said the crash had nothing to do with the shooting.
According to North County Police Cooperative officials, shell casings were found in the area of Kenewah and Ravenwood, a road near where the interstate was closed. While the Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene it appeared multiple police cruisers were lining the sides of street and officers were seen with guns in the area.
A silver car was seen near the intersection with several evidence markers surrounding it. There was also crime scene tape blocking the Ravenwood and Kenewah area. North County Police Cooperative officers said no shooting victims or suspects were found.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has crews in the area and will update this story as information becomes available.
Editor's note: The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally said a small child was inside the vehicle on I-70 but later said there was no child in the car when troopers arrived on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.