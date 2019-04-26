ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Things will change for Interstate 44 drivers in south St. Louis County starting Friday.
Starting at 8 p.m., MoDOT will move all traffic on the interstate from the westbound side to the eastbound side around the Shrewsbury project. While the shift is underway, drivers should expect various lane closures on both directions of the interstate. The move is expected to be complete by 12 p.m. Saturday.
Following the shift, there will be three lanes for eastbound drivers and two lanes for westbound drivers until mid-July.
The shift is taking place so crews can make repairs on the westbound bridge. After that, crews will have some resurfacing work into the fall.
According to MoDOT, the work should be completed before Sept. 1, 2019.
