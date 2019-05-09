ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A semi-truck crash shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Louis overnight.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were notified that a semi-truck had rolled over on the interstate just past the Boyle overpass.
The interstate was shutdown for several hours but reopened before 5 a.m.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
