WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have cleared Interstate 70 after a load of hot dogs spilled on the highway.
Both eastbound lanes were closed as crews work to clear the mess.
The lanes were closed just before Wentzville Parkway.
All lanes have reopened on I-70 EB east of Wentzville Parkway. https://t.co/q1mMsMNZt6— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) September 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.