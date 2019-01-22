ROLLA (KMOV.com) - An accident involving two tractor trailers closed all lanes of I-44 in Rolla Tuesday evening.
Police said the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near exit 184. One of the tractor trailers was overturned. Westbound and eastbound traffic was being re-routed during the closure.
Police said the trailer that was overturned was carrying a substance called antimony powder, which when mixed with water can cause a violent reaction.
Even though the the containers of the antimony powder spilled, the powder itself was still inside the containers so police are not saying the situation is dangerous.
Hazmat crews were on the scene to load the containers onto a new truck.
Five people were injured, two of which police describe as moderate, while the other two are considered minor.
The interstate reopened during the overnight hours to traffic.
