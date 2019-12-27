ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drivers who take Interstate 44 should prepare for slower traffic this weekend, as MoDOT crews plan to shift lanes.
Eastbound lanes of 44 between Route 141 and I-270 will be shifted onto the westbound bridge and various other lane closures will occur along the route.
At times, there may be only one lane open on eastbound 44.
The changes will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and MoDOT announced all lanes will be moved and open before 5 a.m. Monday.
