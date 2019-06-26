ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Interstate 44 near Shrewsbury will reopen Thursday!
MoDOT announced Wednesday the westbound lanes will reopen by 2 p.m. and the eastbound lanes should reopen by 7 p.m. The eastbound ramp should open shortly after the lanes.
The area will still need to undergo resurfacing and new stripes but is on track to be completed by the fall.
Construction on the stretch of roadway began in March 2017.
