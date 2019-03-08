SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The construction work on the eastbound ramp onto I-44 in Shrewsbury is affecting the livelihood of local business owners.
Adam Gabriel owns "Pizza World" at Shrewsbury and Murdoch. The restaurant is a just a couple blocks away from the closed down eastbound I-44 ramp.
Gabriel said more than half of his business is delivery and the closed ramp forced him to a look at the map and make some changes.
"I had to sit down and re-do all of it and cut a lot of long time loyal customers who have been ordering for years," Gabriel said.
Gabriel delivers to those within a 10-minute drive from the restaurant, but with the shutdown, he had to stop serving some areas.
The whole project was delayed last year when MoDOT asked the contractor to stop working on the project.
Small cracks were discovered in the deck of the driving surface. It wasn't the material, it was the design. Now, that has been corrected.
"The design will lower rigidity or stiffness of the bridge," Tom Blair said. "The bridge was too stiff and it caused some cracking, more than what we would expect for a new bridge." Blair is an engineer with MoDOT.
The delays have led to frustration for drivers who pass by for weeks at a time with no sign of progress.
An area engineer told News 4 the contractor will be called to start work again in the coming two weeks.
For Gabriel, it can't come soon enough.
"That would be amazing, really amazing," Gabriel said.
MoDOT said the entire project, eastbound and westbound, should be completed by the end of the year.
