ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) ---- Heads up drivers!
MoDOT is advising drivers to consider an alternative route on Sept. 13 as crews plan to close both directions of Interstate 44 near Interstate 270 to continue construction on the Watson Road bridge.
According to a press release, the weekend work will help speed up the construction to open the bridge by the end of September. Starting at 7 p.m., crews will begin to close all eastbound and westbound lanes between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road.
All lanes are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 16 at 5 a.m.
To keep update on the road closures, click here.
