ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation into a deadly shooting has closed westbound Interstate 270 in Hazelwood.
Police said they're investigating the deadly shooting on I-270 near Lindbergh, in North County.
The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the shooting. Those detectives said the westbound lanes of interstate will remain closed through Friday's evening rush.
Several police cars were seen in the area, blocking traffic.
The victim was reportedly driving on I-270 at the time of the shooting.
Police are looking to identify two people in a black SUV traveling on I-270 around 11:15 a.m. Friday. No other information was released.
