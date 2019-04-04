ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 44 is closed in both directions in downtown St. Louis due to an accident involving an overturned truck.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue.
The interstate is closed in both directions as emergency crews work to clear the crash.
MoDOT said the closure could last a while due to the nature of the clean-up.
Traffic is backing up past the I-44/55 split south of Downtown.
No injuries were reported.
