ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 270 are now open in North St. Louis County after a tractor trailer jackknifes near Lilac.
The tractor trailer was removed and all lanes were cleared at 4:20 p.m.
