FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Westbound I-44 at Route 50 in Franklin County has been reopened Sunday morning. 

The highway was originally closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer which blocked all lanes. 

Images from a MoDOT cam showed the tractor trailer blocking all lanes of the highway. 

MoDOT said the highway had been cleared and reopened as of 9:50 a.m. 

