ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 70 at Goodfellow early Saturday morning.
Authorities said the man was struck and killed on I-70 near Goodfellow before 5 a.m. Saturday, prompting the shutdown of the westbound lanes until about 8:30 a.m.
Authorities had shut down the highway from Riverview to Goodfellow and were diverting traffic at Riverview.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
News 4 will update this story when more information is available.
