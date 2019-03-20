ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Southbound I-170 at Brentwood has been reopened Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle accident originally closed off all lanes.
Emergency crews were on the scene with several damaged cars.
Police said there have been multiple injuries, however, the severity of the injuries is not yet known.
All lanes of of the highway were reopen as of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday
