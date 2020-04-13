PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County company is trying to combat the shortage of ventilators in Missouri.
Pacific-based manufacturing company Husky Corporation developed a ventilator prototype that can help deliver oxygen to a patient. Engineer Zach Holcomb came up with the design.
"We’re really good at putting things together so from that standpoint it wouldn't be very hard, it's within our core competency,” Holcomb said. “It's important to us that if we can help out we're going to do what we can to do that."
The company believes they could make a few hundred ventilators in just a couple of weeks. The next step is to make sure products are available and that the FDA approves the device.
Normally, Husky makes parts for gas pumps.
