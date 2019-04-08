TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A husband and wife who died in an overnight house fire in Troy, Illinois have been identified.
Thomas Major, 63, and Deborah Major, 64, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters arrived to a home on Avalon Drive at 1 a.m. Monday after a fire broke out. News 4 crews saw investigators focusing on the garage.
Authorities say the couple was found dead in their bedroom.
"I heard a boom, just like a small explosion. And I thought I heard a car drive off pretty fast but that could've been anybody going by," said neighbor Mike Coleman.
The neighbors got out of their home safely. You can see the damage to the side of their home. They tell me the fire department pounded on their door and woke them up early this morning @KMOV pic.twitter.com/OjaRhMDs8M— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) April 8, 2019
The cause is under investigation.
