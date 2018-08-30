ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – A man killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in a St. Peters home, according to the St. Charles County Police Department.
Police said Leslie C. Adams, 48, fatally shot his wife, 41-year-old Kimberly A. Adams, and then died of a self-inflected gunshot wound inside a home on Southwinds Drive. Their bodies were discovered when police conducted a welfare check shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials told News 4 police were previously called to the home for domestic issues.
The St. Charles County Police Department said their investigation is still active and detectives are working to determine what led to the incident.
