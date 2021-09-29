ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A South City husband and wife restauranteurs aim to bring flavorful Filipino cuisines to the forefront during the month of October.
Nestled in the food haven strip on Cherokee Street sits the Fattened Caf, a Filipino BBQ and catering concept pop-up shop. Owners Darren and Charlene Lopez Young are grateful for the community support and appreciation for their dishes but crave more growth.
“We are trying to bring Filipino food to the American mainstream nationally, starting with St. Louis.” Darren Young said.
With Filipino American History Month quickly approaching, the Youngs seized on that opportunity. The pop-up shop will collaborate with local businesses, such as Salt +Smoke and Guerilla Street Food, to bring a balance of sweet, salty, and a hint of tangy dishes.
“We are grateful to our local restaurant partners who are showcasing Filipino flavors and dishes with events across the region, since Filipino American History Month is all about raising awareness of the significant role Filipinos have played in American history,” Young added.
WHAT’S ON THE MENU
From October 1-7
For the first week of October, Salt + Smoke will fire up their smokers to serve spicy pork longganisa, given to them by Flattened Caf for a pulled pork sandwich topped with papaya atchara and a banana ketchup glaze. At the Salt + Smoke Hampton Village location, dinner guests can dine on Kamayan barbecue.
In addition, chefs from Flattened Caf will demonstrate how to cook two Filipino dishes starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 during the 6th annual Q in the Lou.
From October 8-14
Nudo House is offering a meal with Longganisa Pancit, a Filipino stir-fried noodle dish, featuring a Fattened Caf longganisa, at both their Creve Coeur and Delmar Loop locations.
From October 15-17
You can grab a signature Burger 809 Slider featuring longganisa at the Cherokee Street burger spot.
From October 20-21
Metro Easters can stop by Kain Tayo for classic Longsilog, which is longganisa, garlic rice, a fried egg and chicken longganisa sisig. The restaurant is located in Trenton, Ill.
From October 22-24
Yaquis on Cherokee will be offering a Double Longganisa Pizza: spicy chicken and sweet pork longganisa with pineapple on spicy red sauce cooked to perfection in a wood fired oven. Also, don’t miss out on the new beer Earthbound Beer using traditional Filipino flavors: the Pandan Coconut Cream Ale. It was created exclusively for Filipino American History Month.
From October 26-31
The final partnership will be with Guerilla Street Food who will showcase a Filipino brat-style sandwich using longganisa. You can grab one at their Webster Groves location and food truck.
