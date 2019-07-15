SHELL KNOB, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say four people were hurt when a boat exploded at Table Rock Lake.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the explosion happened Saturday when the driver turned the key to start the vessel after fueling it.
The driver and the three passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield, two of them with moderate injuries and the other two with minor injuries. They range in age from 55 to 63.
The patrol described the explosion as fuel related.
