ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Six Flags theme park has been open since June 22, but Friday Hurricane Harbor water park opened for business.
Guests who made online reservations were able to beat the heat in the pool.
The park has taken safety measures to protect visitors such as removing several deck chairs, sanitizing surfaces, enforcing social distancing and requiring masks in certain areas.
"If they're going to a food line, then we are going ask them to put their mask on. If they are just walking around, we are going ask them to put their mask on," said Elizabeth Gotway with Six Flags. "But in the water, in line for a water attraction, they do not need to wear their mask."
Friday through Sunday, members and season pass holders get in for the first two hours before the general public. Starting Monday, the park is open to everyone.
