Hurricane Dorian is set to pummel the northwest Bahamas this weekend with potentially catastrophic wind and storm surge before threatening the coastal US Southeast, from Florida to North Carolina, next week.
Dorian, a Category 4 storm late Saturday morning with sustained winds of up to 150 mph, is expected to deliver its full wrath late Sunday and early Monday near the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama, areas where some 73,000 people live.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called for residents of those places to leave for shelters in the central Bahamas.
"If you wait until tonight, it will be too late," Minnis said Saturday. "Time is not on our side."
As for the United States, Dorian's forecast track has become murky. While landfall is possible along the East Coast from Florida to the Carolinas, many models project it staying just off Florida's coast Tuesday, then skirting the coasts of Georgia and North and South Carolina, with any landfall yet uncertain.
Still, a major hurricane hovering just off a US coast could cause life-threatening damage.
"Understand: Even if it doesn't directly strike Florida ... you're looking at major flooding events," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday at a news conference in Tallahassee.
Key developments
• Around 11 a.m. ET Saturday, Dorian was about 260 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.
• The northwestern Bahamas -- including the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama -- will start feeling tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) Saturday night or Sunday morning.
• Life-threatening storm surges of 10 to 15 feet could crash Sunday into the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama, the National Hurricane Center said.
• The northwestern Bahamas also could get 10 to 25 inches of rain, the hurricane center said.
• Dorian is expected to move across the Bahamas slowly, creating life-threatening conditions as "rain, winds and storm surge (keep) piling up," hurricane center Director Ken Graham said Saturday.
• Dorian's forecast track has shifted east since Friday, meaning a landfall in Florida less likely, but not out of the question.
US Southeast coast expected to get walloped, with or without landfall
For the US, there's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, with the storm days away from the coast.
Current models anticipate the storm approaching Florida's coast Tuesday. Even if Dorian's center does not make landfall there, it still could hug the coastline Tuesday, and Georgia's and the Carolinas' coasts Wednesday and Thursday, ripping areas with destructive winds and storm surges, and heavy rain.
Such a scenario would be similar to 2016's Hurricane Matthew, a storm that did nearly $5 billion worth of damage in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Matthew approached Florida and headed north, staying just offshore before moving along South Carolina's coast without making a major landfall.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Floridians on Saturday morning they must continue to prepare.
"Understand: Even if it doesn't directly strike Florida ... you're looking at major flooding events," DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee.
Officials have warned for days about the hurricane's potential impact in Florida, and residents have responded by stocking up on supplies and making evacuation plans.
President Donald Trump said he will attend a Sunday briefing at FEMA headquarters, where they will likely make decisions about whether to evacuate parts of Florida. Dorian looks like it "can be an absolute monster," Trump said.
CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Kay Guerrero contributed to this report.
