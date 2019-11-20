HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Conservation Department is investigating after a hunter shot and killed an albino deer Tuesday on Erin Meadow Road in House Springs.
Some neighbors said they enjoyed the sight of the relatively rare white deer in their neighborhood.
"It was a very small little deer. It's sad, it's very sad," said Naomi Hilker.
An eyewitness told News 4 she heard a gunshot around 4:20 p.m. and then saw a neighbor walking toward the deer as it laid along a tree line on a vacant lot.
Several neighbors expressed concern that someone would be hunting so close to homes and Northwest Valley Middle School, which is about a half a block away.
“Within this close of vicinity of not only homes but a school right across the street, that's not okay in my opinion," said Tina Arvold.
A state law prohibits the discharge of a firearm within 300 feet of a school but the deer was shot an estimated 500 feet from the middle school. It appears the hunter didn’t violate any county ordinances or state laws but the conservation department’s investigation hasn’t been completed..
News 4 went to the home of the hunter but he wasn’t there and we haven’t heard back after leaving a message.
