ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hunter accidentally shot a hiker near Weldon Spring, Mo. Saturday, believing he was a turkey, police told News 4.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., on the Lewis Clark Trail, which is in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. The hiker was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
Spring turkey hunting season in Missouri runs from April 19-May 9, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
