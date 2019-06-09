ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people are without power in Midtown.
According to Ameren Missouri, 209 customers in the city and 118 in the county are without power.
The cause of the outage is not determined at this time.
Circus Flora's performance for Sunday night was cancelled. The group tweeted those who bought tickets should call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.
**TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE IS CANCELLED.** The power is out throughout the District. Please call MetroTix at 314-534-1111. We will honor all exchanges!— Circus Flora (@circusflora) June 9, 2019
Check the outage map here.
