WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds attended the visitation for fallen Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper Nick Hopkins in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.
Flags lined the walk leading into Waterloo High School where the visitation happened and hundreds stood in line to honor the fallen trooper.
READ: East St. Louis man charged in shooting death of ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins
The 33-year-old was fatally shot in the line of duty. Hopkins is the first ISP SWAT team member to be killed in 20 years.
People at the visitation told News 4 there were roughly 800 law enforcement officers in attendance from across the country.
Trooper Hopkins is survived by his wife and three young children.
Volunteers set up 1,000 American flags along the procession route for the funeral on Sunday. The group Hope for Heroes organized the display.
