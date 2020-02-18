JEFFERSON City, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action fanned out across Missouri's capitol to lobby lawmakers.
"There is common ground that we can find to save lives," Kim Westerman with Moms Demand Action said.
Westerman, of St. Louis City, and other volunteers lined up to meet with lawmakers. One of them, was former St. Louis Police Chief Dan Isom. He said he's pushing for common sense legislation.
"It's shocking that domestic abusers can possess a weapon in Missouri," Isom said. "If you're convicted of a misdemeanor or a victim of a restraining order there is no restriction of that person having a gun during that restraining order."
"I think it's important we give a student voice to the crisis," Nihdi Krishan said.
Krishnan is a first-year Washington University student who has been involved with Students Demand Action for years.
"I think the results have been hopeful ... We have been able to meet with lawmakers," Krishan said. "Gun violence needs to be a bipartisan solution."
Those pushing for new laws say the rate of gun deaths in Missouri has increased by 55% in the past ten years compared to 17% nationwide.
"There is a federal law in place that says you can't have a weapon if you are a domestic violence offender," Colleen Coble said. "Missouri does not have a state law to add to that."
Coble is with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Some lawmakers were supportive of new gun laws, like State Rep. Bob Burns (D) of south st. Louis County.
"I told [volunteers] keep their chin up," Burns said. "[It's] never easy. Take time to meet with as many as you can."
While Burns was supporting their efforts other representatives pushed back on the idea of additional legislation.
"One of the things I try to reiterate with them is we need to start enforcing gun laws," State Rep. Shane Roden (R) said. "St. Louis alone circuit attorneys office is really dropping the ball."
