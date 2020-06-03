ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds gathered to march through St. Charles streets Wednesday in continued demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The group, which appeared to be between 300 and 500 people, marched down First Capitol Drive.
Police shut down the roadway in both directions to vehicle traffic, and when the marchers encountered people parked in their cars, a chorus of car horns could be heard as motorists joined in the demonstration, when many getting out of their cars to cheer.
The march continued until the group knelt on the pavement blocking both directions of First Capitol and chanted "I can't breathe" in unison, echoing Floyd's final words.
They then headed north toward Interstate 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.