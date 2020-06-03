ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds gathered to march through St. Charles streets Wednesday in continued demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The first group, which appeared to be between 300 and 500 people, gathered around 3 p.m. in the Marcus Cinema parking lot and marched down First Capitol Drive.
Police shut down the roadway in both directions to vehicle traffic, and when the marchers encountered people parked in their cars, a chorus of car horns could be heard as motorists joined in the demonstration, when many getting out of their cars to cheer.
"All of us coming out today was a very significant way of showing unity together," said organizer Khalia Moore. "It's not just a black thing, it's not just a white thing. We have to come together to make a change."
The march continued until the group knelt on the pavement blocking both directions of First Capitol and chanted "I can't breathe" in unison, echoing Floyd's final words.
They then headed north toward Interstate 70 before returning back at the Marcus parking lot and disbanding.
A second march began around 6 p.m. in downtown St. Charles. A second crowd, slightly larger than afternoon protest, marched down Main Street.
Many of the businesses were closed for the day, but shop owners stood outside in solidarity with the marchers as a show of support.
The two demonstrations were heartening for residents, who said seeing unity throughout the community was encouraging.
For some like Fiona Phillips, it meant finally having her perspective understood.
Phillips' brother was shot and killed by officers last spring in St. Louis City, and she said the St. Charles marches made her feel like the community is slowly becoming aware of how different things are for people of color when it comes to police.
"There's never been this type of support, never. People are finally opening up their eyes, people- friends from high school," she said. "I'm from right here. I've never seen them come out before and they're apologizing. They're apologizing and they're finally aware."
